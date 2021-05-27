Morning Buzz: May 27

1. If you're looking to plan a getaway, Allegiant Airlines begins a new nonstop route to New York today.

The new routes will go from General R. Ford International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares as low as $56.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by May 29.

The new route will operate twice weekly.

2. First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting West Michigan today to help promote partnerships between federal pharmacy partners and community colleges.

She's set to land at Ford Airport at 11 a.m. and tour the walk-in clinic at GRCC and meet with people getting vaccinated.

After stopping here in Michigan, she'll be headed to Kansas City, Missouri to tour a clinic there.

3. The Grand Rapids Ballet announced a return to live performances, naming its 2021-22 season "Moving Forward."

It will feature classical and contemporary creations and begins with two outdoor performances. One will be at Studio Park Downtown on August 14, the other is at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on August 31.

2022 marks 50 years for The Ballet. It'll kick off its anniversary over the course of two seasons starting with a performance of "Cinderella."

4. The Ann Arbor Art Fair will be taking place this year! About two weeks ago, organizers said they wouldn't be moving forward due to uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions.

Of course, the big change is when Governor Whitmer announced a full reopening of Michigan on July 1.

The fair will be held July 15-17. The popular event draws thousands of people to the streets of Ann Arbor each year.

5. A sea of patriotic colors appeared in Grandville Cemetery overnight.

On Tuesday evening, members of American Legion Post 179 and Boy Scout Troop 281 planted flags next to the gravesites of West Michigan veterans.

They're honoring and remembering their sacrifice ahead of the holiday weekend. It's estimated more than 1,000 are buried here.

"Flag In Ceremonies" as they're called, started 153 years ago in 1868. Locally the two groups started doing it five years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic restricted last year's service, so volunteers say it's nice to be back in person, continuing the tradition.