Morning Buzz: May 26

1. Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday, Michigan's Adventure opens today. While the new season doesn't bring any major changes to the park, it does bring back all your favorite rides, and on June 10, the water park as well. Also, this weekend anyone who's active or retired from the military can get free admission to the park and their friends and family can go online and get a special military ticket for just $29.99. Park hours vary by day, so make sure to visit them online at miadventure.com.

2. The annual Memorial Weekend Pancake Breakfast sponsored by South Haven Area Emergency Services will be held on Sunday, May 28 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at station three on Blue Star Memorial Highway. You can sit down and eat, or you can order your meal to-go and pick it up. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 14 and kids under four are free. The meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage and beverages. This year half of the proceeds will be donated to the family of fallen firefighter Lt. Ethan Quillen of the Paw Paw Fire Department, who died in the line of duty in February.

3. Join in the tribute to the 52 submarines that were lost in World War II at USS Silversides Submarine Museum, then witness the running of the submarine's engines. This is a time-honored tradition that has been going on for 36 years. The event is on Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to noon. To learn about this event and others go to silversidesmuseum.org.

4. The Grand Haven Musical Fountain opens this Memorial Day weekend. Enjoy an enchanting water spectacle that is synchronized with lights and music. Each show runs about 25 to 30 minutes and is free. Saturday will be their 60th Anniversary show. It'll include 13 songs and a new water feature will be revealed. Learn more at ghfountain.org.

5. Grand Rapids Sister Cities International is inviting you to enjoy an enriching night of Culture, Collaboration And Celebration. Tickets are now on sale for their annual gala Wednesday, June 7 at the J.W. Marriott. The event features food and drinks inspired by Grand Rapids' sister cities. It also will provide a very special update from all Grand Rapids sister cities and GRSCI Partners.

Tickets to the event are $75 each, plus fee. Those interested in purchasing tickets for the event can do so on Eventbrite.