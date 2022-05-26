Morning Buzz: May 26

1. A Grand Rapids High School student's artwork will soon be displayed in McDonald’s locations throughout the state!

The restaurant chain says it's part of a program that calls on high school students from Grand Rapids, Flint, Saginaw, and Detroit to compose murals that represent the culture in their home cities.

Artwork by Kahari King of Ottawa Hills High School was chosen to be exhibited outside more than 50 McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan.

King also received $1,500 in scholarship money from McDonald’s of Michigan, along with $1,000 toward his school's art program.

2. You can now get your tickets to Binder Park Zoo online!

Now, guests can choose the amount and type of admission tickets, add parking and buy directly from the zoo's website.

Guests can upload their tickets to a mobile device, or print a copy, and scan tickets at the gate to enter the zoo.

General admission tickets are not reserved or timed and are valid for a single visit through October 30.

Binder Park Zoo also introduced a new e-membership program this season to streamline the membership experience.

3. The Social House Kitchen and Bar is expanding to the lakeshore!

The American gastropub-style restaurant, currently located on Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids, said it plans to open a second location in South Haven.

The restaurant offers an extensive food menu and full bar, saying it plans to bring the same gastropub and nightlife to the beach town.

They are currently looking for staff, and you can apply at socialhousesouth.com.

An opening date hasn't been announced.

4. Miller time by the barbecue takes on a whole new meaning.

Miller Lite is now releasing charcoal that smells like the company's iconic beer.

According to Miller, they reduce their beer to a concentrate that is then coated on the charcoal which releases Miller Lite flavor when set on fire.

The company says this is a limited-time offer and is available online for about $12 per bag.