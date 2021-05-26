Morning Buzz: May 26

1. The popular Garage Bar and Grill in Grand Rapids is expanding to Ada.

The restaurant shared a couple of renderings of the new space, which will be located at the intersection of Ada Drive and Headley Street.

It'll include a wraparound seating area with six garage doors, an outdoor patio, and should be able to seat up to 158 people both indoors, and outdoors.

No word on an exact date, but it should be ready to go some time this fall.

2. Bronson Healthcare is celebrating the opening of a new medical facility in South Haven.

The two-story, 52,000-square-foot building is located directly east of the existing hospital and is accessible from both Blue Star Highway and Bailey Avenue. It features a large, open lobby, 14 examination rooms and trauma bays, inpatient and outpatient clinics, a public cafe, and more.

Bronson plans to move more of their medical practices into the clinic on Monday, June 7.

3. Grand Rapids is bringing back free outdoor fitness classes this summer.

There'll be 15 dance, cardio, and yoga classes weekly from June 7 to August 27.

Classes are held in parks and public places across the city including Indian Trails Golf Course, Mulick Park, Roosevelt Park, and the Blue Bridge.

Registration and masks are not required to attend, but participants must bring their own yoga mat and other items they need to work out. Participants will also need to socially distance themselves from others outside of their household.

Cancellations due to weather will be announced on the Parks and Rec Facebook page.

4. Michigan's Adventure Amusement Park reopens for the season on Saturday.

The reopening also parks the grand opening of a new Peanuts-themed area, Camp Snoopy, which features five new family-friendly rides.

In addition, the new Beagle Scout Acres will feature a large climb-and-play structure with interactive elements and places to explore.

Wildwater Adventure, the water park at Michigan's Adventure, opens on June 19.

5. Grand Rapids isn't celebrating Memorial Day in person this year, but the city partnered with the United Veterans Council of Kent County to come up with an alternative.

Friday through Monday, several city landmarks will be lit up in red, white, and blue colors to honor veterans and gold star families across the country. This includes Grand Rapids staples like the McKay Tower, the Varnum Sign, Amway Grand Plaza, and The Blue Bridge among others.

Show support by lighting the exterior of your home with patriotic colors, or by visiting local memorials or placing flags and flowers on the graves of fallen heroes.