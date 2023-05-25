Morning Buzz: May 25

1. Memorial Day is almost here, and efforts are underway in West Michigan to honor our fallen heroes.

Dozens of scout troops and community members met Wednesday at Michigan Veteran Homes Cemetery in Grand Rapids to plant thousands of American flags, 5,000 to be exact.

The large effort to blanket the cemetery with flags began more than 30 years ago with the help of Bob Porter, a former financial management supervisor for the home. He says it's important that younger generations know what patriotism is and the sacrifices our troops and veterans make.



2. With more than 42.3 million Americans projected to hit the road this Memorial Day Weekend, Triple A is activating their "Tow to Go" program in Michigan.

When called upon, the auto club group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. It will also provide free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road as well.

The service runs from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday. That number is 855-2-TOW-2-GO.



3. Harbor Humane Society has two T-Swift tickets up for auction to the June 3 concert at Soldier Field in Chicago.

They're raffling them off leading up to and at their Harbor Humane Society Fundraiser at Park Theatre on May 26. Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.

All the money raised will go directly to caring for their homeless pets and you don't have to be present to win.

Click here to purchase tickets.



4. This week is National EMS Week, and what better way to celebrate than with lots of puppy love?

Locally owned company Life EMS is celebrating members with help from "Paws With A Cause."

In addition to the barbeques, roller skating, and more events, the events will also help train Paws With A Cause animals for emergency situations.

Future assistance dogs and the paws trainers will get the pups acclimated to a busy environment.

Also happening this week, Life EMS will host Goat Yoga, which is exactly what you think it is, along with a visit from 14 baby ducks.

5. There are tens of thousands of athletes, volunteers, coaches, and fans of Special Olympics Michigan, and now there's a new way to hear their inspiring stories.

The organization just released a new podcast series called "Meeting the Moment". The first five episodes dropped this morning, everything from a Michigan corrections manager and her "why" for getting involved in the law enforcement torch run, to Max Hinga, an athlete we've had here on our show, who proves every day that despite what people may say, anything is possible.

You can find the podcasts on Spotify, or by going to somi.org and clicking on news.