Morning Buzz: May 24

1. Hospice of Michigan needs more volunteers especially in and around Muskegon and Big Rapids. The non-profit helps patients and their families dealing with end of life. The specific need is for companionship and caregiver relief in a patient's home or a facility. That allows a loved one a break and a chance to recharge for a few hours. The organization is also welcoming volunteers who can brighten a patient's day through card writing, music, or pet visits. Those interested don't need training or previous experience, but they must be 18 or older, and complete a background investigation. Head to hom.org/get-involved for more information.

2. Congratulations are for St. Cecilia Music Center. They just received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. This money will support their acclaimed spectacular jazz series featuring four renowned artists Joshua Redman, Cécile Mclorin Salvant, Julian Lage, Christian McBride, and Ursa Major. You can learn more about the upcoming series at scmcgr.org.

3. Discover dinosaur bones and unearth the mysteries of the prehistoric world this summer in downtown Muskegon. The Museum of History and Science of the Lakeshore Museum Center are hosting the "Dinosaur Bones" exhibit from June 1 through December 30. This exhibit allows you to experience dinosaur bones up close and offers a look into an ancient world where dinosaurs roamed the earth. The exhibit kicks off with an open house featuring the renowned paleo joe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 1. Learn more at lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. You can help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and it's as simple as going fishing. Join the Midwest Walleye Challenge! Partnering with MyCatch by Angler's Atlas, the Michigan DNR invites you to participate in this statewide event, running through June 30. Use the MyCatch app to keep your fishing spots secret while contributing valuable data to help manage walleye populations. Compete for biweekly and grand prizes with a prize pool valued at twenty thousand dollars. Don't miss this chance to catch fish, have fun, and support Michigan's fisheries. Get more at anglersatlas.com.

5. The Meijer LPGA Classic is three weeks away and for the 10th year at Blythefield Country Club it will have another stacked field. Nelly Korda, the world's number one golfer, will be back in Grand Rapids. The 2021 tournament champ has been on fire, with six wins already this year. Number 2 and number 3 in the world, Lila Vu and Celine Boutier will also be a part of the tournament. Last years winner Leaona Maguire and the 2022 champ Jenifer Kupcho are both returning. Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson will join the field as well. For all the updates, and to get your tickets, go to meijerlpgaclassic.com.

