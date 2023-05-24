Morning Buzz: May 24

1. A Grand Rapids teacher is being recognized for her contributions to braille education.

April Makley was selected as Braille Institute's 2023 Teacher of The Year. She will be formally awarded during the braille challenge finals at the University of Southern California on June 24.

April has worked as a teacher consultant for the visually impaired for more than two decades, helping students of all ages with visual impairments, ranging from preliterate infants to collegiate scholars.

2. A local McDonald’s is looking a little more like an art gallery thanks to the work of a West Michigan student.

Lillian Tomorsky attends Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy. She was there as her piece was unveiled at the McDonald’s restaurant on South Division. It’s part of the company's larger program---"A Celebration of Culture & Community".

It calls on students from Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Flint and Detroit to create a mural that reflects their city's culture. Winners get a $1,500 scholarship and their work is put on display at the school and a local McDonald’s locations.

3. Experience a ride that thousands of allied troops took during World War II on a C-47 airplane at the Air Zoo.

For those thrill seekers desiring a once-in-a-lifetime experience, public rides on the C-47 are available on May 27 at 11 a.m. and noon. The ride is a 20-minute experience and costs $225 per person. You can grab your ticket now order now at yankeeairmuseum.orgor take a chance and walk up the day of the flight.

The C-47, Hairless Joe, is owned and operated by the Yankee Air Museum and was one of the most vital pieces of military equipment in winning the war according to General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

4. Here's an opportunity new grads "dough-not" want to pass up. Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.

The offer is good for today only. Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, or gown is eligible for the free dozen.

5. Round Barn Brewery and Public House is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

They are hosting several events to celebrate and the first one is on May 26. The kickoff of the first-anniversary party starts with the release of Daydrinker, a Michigan pilsner. It's specially crafted from locally sourced malts and hops.

The brew is meant to embrace the flavors of summer and transport you to those backyard BBQs. And of course, there will be food and entertainment too. To learn more head to roundbarn.com.