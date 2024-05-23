Morning Buzz: May 23

1. Congratulations are in order this morning for Kent District Library. They've just received the 2024 National Medal For Museum And Library Service which is the nation's highest honor given for making significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. The award will be presented at a ceremony this summer in Washington, DC. Last fall, KDL received the Jerry Kline Community Impact Award and is reinvesting the $250,000 in prize money into the community by supporting library expansion projects and establishing a scholarship fund.

2. Breast milk is best, and for moms who have extra there is now a new place to donate to help babies who need it. Bronson Mothers' Milk Bank is based at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. It's opening its third milk bank depot drop-off location in Kent County. The new spot is at the Corewell Health Care Center on the East Beltline. Bronson began adding drop-off locations last year to make it easier for lactating moms across the region to donate their breast milk. The need for donor milk is always high. If you are a healthy mother interested in donating, visit bronsonhealth.com/milkbank.

3. You now have a new place to grab a cup of "joe" if you live in the Ada area, because Foxtail Coffee Co. just opened up this week. They'll be holding their official grand opening on May 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you happen to make one of the first 30 purchases, you'll get a gift bag. Founded in 2016 in Winter Park, Florida, Foxtail Coffee Co. has rapidly cultivated a devoted following, expanding its footprint across the southeast and Nevada. The Michigan opening marks a significant milestone as the 65th store. Further expansion plans include the Holland location designed as a tribute to the beloved PJ's that occupied the space for more than 20 years.

4. The Spring Peddlers' Market returns to Zeeland this Saturday. It's a chance for local businesses and artists to share their goods with the community. There will be more than 100 vendors with everything from handmade children's clothing, art prints, vintage furniture, locally made jewelry, and freshly baked bread. For the third year, there will also be a little peddlers' market. You can help support young entrepreneurs by buying their products and creations. The spring peddler's market will be on church street between Main and Central Avenue.

5. Michigan foodies get ready. The Olive Burger Festival will return for a second year to Jackson Field in Lansing on October 5. The event will celebrate this iconic burger with a variety of olive burger creations, and you get to vote on which ones you think are the best. There will be live music, games, and activities for all ages. Right now, they're still looking for volunteers and food vendors. Learn more by checking out their Facebook page or head to lansingfoodies.com.