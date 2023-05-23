Morning Buzz: May 23

1. God's Kitchen Of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen are joining forces to kick off the "Big Give" free Monday meals program at Bronson Park.

Dinner service runs from May 29 through July 31. Monday's Memorial Day Dinner will feature barbecue spareribs or chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, a vegetarian dish, dessert, and bottled water.

A vegetarian option is also available at each dinner service. All meals are served from 5 to 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

2. Do you know a high schooler interested in working in theatre?

Non-profit BAM Talent is now accepting applications for their first youth theatrical training program, {BAM::BACKEND}.

The program allows promising black and underrepresented high schools the opportunity to be mentored by professional theatrical artists & technicians.

Students will gain hands-on experience with lighting, costuming, set building, sound design, stage management, and directing. Then, they'll assist with bam talent's first mainstage production, "American Son" set to perform in mid-June at Wealthy Theatre.

There are only 6 slots available. Apply now at bamtalent.org.

3. The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is looking for volunteers to assist people with autism, down syndrome, and other disabilities in learning to ride a traditional two-wheel bike.

Volunteers must be 15 years old or older by June 19 and be physically able to jog alongside the rider during each 90-minute time slot they sign up for. The "I Can Bike" program is coming to Kalamazoo for the first time ever June 19-23.

The week-long program brings specialized equipment to help participants gain the skills and confidence they need to ride. All the details are at dsawm.org.

4. We have an exciting update from Mexico! The 12U Team USA is 3-0 and continues to dominate the international competition.

Kalamazoo's Greyson Weis or GG is a big part of that offensively -- he's hit a grand slam, had a team-high 3 RBI and kept at it during the 25-24 victory over Venezuela - the highest-scoring 12U national game ever.

They played a very late game last night against undefeated Mexico -- and were called because of a power outage. We will keep you posted! Go Team USA!

5. 2004 American Idol winner Fantasia coming to Van Andel Arena as part of her latest tour.

The event is on Saturday, October 7. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase starting tomorrow.

Her latest studio album, sketchbook, was released in 2019. Also, she's playing Celie Harris Johnson in the upcoming musical film “The Color Purple.” She previously played that role onstage in the Broadway production as well.