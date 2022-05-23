Morning Buzz: May 23

1. The Grand Rapids Public Library is getting ready for its annual summer reading program this Wednesday.

The program includes all sorts of fun activities and learning opportunities. Kids aged 5 and up can take home craft kids, with materials to explore and learn more about the world around them.

The kits focus on a different culture each week. Kids can also participate in weekly in-person events, including African drumming, animal encounters, pasta making, and more. Reading will be tracked on a map, and those who complete their map will earn a prize.

GRPL says their goal is to keep kids reading during the summer and to maintain or grow their skills when they return to school in the fall.

2. Family fun nights are coming back to Martin Luther King Park!

The MLK Park Parties free event series will take place 6-8 p.m. each month this summer.

The June event is game night-themed, with yard games, board games, and prizes.

July’s event will feature art immersion, with a "paint, sip and relax" opportunity alongside live music.

In August, get ready for back to school! The event will offer a petting zoo, free haircuts, back-to-school supplies, and dancers. Head to the city of Grand Rapids Facebook Page to learn more.

3. The latest rankings of US News And World Report are in for the "150 Best Cities In America To Live In," and six Michigan cities made the list!

Kalamazoo made the 40th spot. The article said, "Kalamazoo is as fun and quirky as its unusual name suggests." The magazine used value, job market, quality of life, desirability, and net migration to determine the list.

The highest-ranked city in the state was Ann Arbor at #11, with Grand Rapids, Detroit, Lansing, and Flint also ranked as well.

The top three on the list were Huntsville, Colorado Springs, and Green Bay.

4. It was a good night last night for the Detroit Tigers. After Saturday’s game was postponed and a weather delay Sunday, the Tigers finally got in their Sunday game against Cleveland.

Detroit scored their first run when Miguel Cabrera doubled in the first inning, bringing in Robbie Grossman, Javier Baez added a solo homer in the top of the 8th, that scored the 4th and final run.

The Tigers win that one 4-2 and split the series against the Guardians. Baez said that they're focused on getting better and trying to lift each other up.

5. Ford and a hi-tech partner began a driverless ride-hailing service.

Ford and Argo AI have launched ride-hailing services in Miami and Austin.

The Volkswagen-backed Argo AI tested the service with human safety drivers behind the wheel.

Only Argo AI employees will access the service for now as the app is developed.

The driverless ride-hailing will go into further operations later.

GM’s Cruise has a similar service in San Francisco, and Alphabet's Waymo has a similar service in Phoenix, Arizona.