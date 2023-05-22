Morning Buzz: May 22

1. Kalamazoo Public Library is bringing back its community reading program, "Reading Together."

Each year a single book—or occasionally more than one—has been selected by a KPL-organized committee.

Several local events are scheduled to provide opportunities for discussion and exploration with others who have also read the book. KPL has also brought the author of many readings together titles to Kalamazoo for a public appearance that usually draws hundreds of curious residents.

All suggestions will be reviewed by a selection committee, which will in turn build a short list of 3 to 5 titles that will be presented to the public in August for a vote to determine the 2024 reading together title.

2. MSUFCU’s Desk Drawer Fund recently donated over $72,000 to five community organizations.

Founded in 2019, the foundation focuses on five areas, or "pillars," as it fulfills its mission to help create jobs, teach valuable skills, and improve the overall quality of life in communities.

Locally here in West Michigan, Michigan women forward with offices in Grand Rapids and Detroit received $30,000. They plan to use that money to help more women and people of color start their businesses or take them to the next level.

3. From humble beginnings of two women baking cookies to raise money for Degage Ministries is now a full-time operation! To celebrate the expansion, Open Door Bakery will open its first retail location.

Open Door Bakery employs and empowers passionate bakers whose lives have been transformed by the Open Door Women's Center at Degage Ministries. All the proceeds from those sales go to help the women at Degage Ministries.

They'll be hosting a ribbon cutting today at 144 Division Avenue South in the Heartside Area of downtown Grand Rapids. The ceremony starts at 1 p.m.

4. A Grand Rapids Distillery wins top honors for a new ready-to-drink canned cocktail.

Long Road Distiller's Lavender Lemonade was named "Best In Class", "Best In Category". It awarded a double gold medal, topping entries from around the world in the "Ready-To-Drink" class at this year's "American Distilling Institute International Spirits" competition.

The lemonade was one of three new canned cocktails that Long Road released into statewide distribution at the beginning of February. The canned beverages are being distributed by Imperial Beverage and are now available in over 600 retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout Michigan.

5. Celebrate all things birds at the spring migration bird bonanza at Blandford Nature Center.

This Saturday, enjoy a single-day, bird-themed celebration featuring guided birding hikes and accessible birding tours from the Grand Rapids Audubon Club.

You can also meet Blandford's Bird Ambassadors and award-winning nature photographer, Steve Jessmore.

The event will cost $7 for members and $10 for non-members.

Pre-register at blandfordnaturecenter.org.