Morning Buzz: May 22

1. This week is the 50th anniversary of National EMS Week and Life EMS Ambulance is hosting a series of events all week to celebrate and honor its over 700 associates. This week features fun and relaxing activities, including bowling, backyard games, BBQs, goat yoga, and therapy dog visits, across Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Ionia, and Ludington. These events aim to promote mental and physical well-being among EMS professionals while recognizing their vital contributions. This year's theme, "Honoring Our Past, Forging Our Future," underscores the ongoing dedication to community service. You can learn more at emsweek.org.

2. Teens who want to hit the weight room or get their work out can do that for free this summer at local Planet Fitness Centers. All teens between the ages of 14 through 19 are invited to register for the program that runs June 1 through August 31. Summer pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified fitness trainers and workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness app. Learn more at planetfitness.com.

3. Enjoy food and music from around the world at Grand Rapids sister cities international's annual Celebration and Fundraiser. It's happening on Thursday, June 6 at the JW Marriott. This year's event is titled Dreaming Together, and everyone is welcome to attend. The night will include a very special update presentation from all Grand Rapids sister cities and GRSCI partners. Tickets to the 5:30 p.m. event are $75 each with a cash bar.

4. Bring your competitive spirit, your dancing shoes, and a have-fun attitude to Wayland's Summerfest coming up June 7-9. From a Color Run to a 3 on 3 basketball tournament, even a cornhole tournament. There's lots to get your family moving. When you need a bit to eat, there are food trucks and a firefighter's pancake breakfast. There are also concerts and a Friday night foam party, plenty of shopping, a kids area, axe throwing and beer pong for the adults, a car show, and more. Too many things to list. Head to downtownwayland.com to learn more, sign up for many of the activities or to volunteer.

4. A new bed and breakfast is now open in downtown Saugatuck, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Porches on Mason is located just a few blocks away from the Kalamazoo River. The bed and breakfast has eight rental suites, which include a king-size bedroom, a kitchenette, a dining space, and a seating room. Some of the suites also have a screened-in porch with a porch swing and outdoor seating. Porches on Mason will offer a 'French breakfast' with croissants, muffins, fruit, and cheese. Reservations can be made directly on their website at porchesonmason.com.