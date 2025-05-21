Morning Buzz: May 21, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

"Golf With Us" for youth golfers

This is the last chance to register your little one for a big golf opportunity. Bank of America's "Golf With Us" program offers $5 rounds (or less) for young people in West Michigan at select courses. The program gives youth access, helping them develop confidence, life skills, and a lifelong love of the game.

Once a child is enrolled, families can get a free one-year Youth On Course membership. Some of the area courses include Kaufman Golf Course in Wyoming, Arrowhead in Lowell, Cedar Chase in Cedar Springs, and Pigeon Creek in West Olive.

You have until May 24 to get the kids registered. Go to bofa.com/golfwithus for details.

Can-Do Kalamazoo for business support

Support for entrepreneurs and small businesses owners is readily available as the city of Kalamazoo and partners have launched "Can-Do Kalamazoo", a new, one-stop hub on South Park Street, offering free, in-person business support.

This collaborative effort includes the city's economic development team, the non-profit Score, the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and the Kalamazoo Social Equity Cannabis Chamber. They provide guidance on business planning, licensing, funding, marketing, and more.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. More information is available at kalamazoocity.org/businesshub.

Corewell Health hiring center open

Corewell Health needs help! The system has opened a hiring center for anyone seeking information or career opportunities at Michigan's largest employer. The building is at 320 Michigan Street NE, and it's designed to make the process of searching for a career personalized, simple, and informative.

This is for all positions from clinical to administrative, and the support staff can help connect candidates to positions that match their interests and skills. Anything from entry level to clinical nursing, lab, imaging jobs, and more. There are more than 2700 opportunities out there.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., and walk-ins are encouraged. Head to corewellheath.org/careers for information.

Memorial Day at Holland Museum

Celebrate Memorial Day at the Holland Museum on Monday, May 26, with two special opportunities!

Visit the Holland Armory at 16 W 9th Street from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. for a free tour of the Company D Exhibit, honoring local World War II heroes including three Medal of Honor recipients.

This exclusive tour offers a rare glimpse into the Museum's hidden collections. Additionally, the Holland Museum itself will be open from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M., offering free admission to veterans and active military to explore all exhibits, including their significant Medal of Honor display.

Regular admission applies for all other guests, with pricing at $10 for adults and $5 for kids and students. Head to hollandmuseum.org for more info.

Lead Exchange Network's Uptown Market

A new pop-up market is helping support entrepreneurs, creativity, and community. The Lead Exchange Network is hosting the Uptown Market every 2nd and 4th weekend through November from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M.

This is all happening at Uptown Church on Lake Drive. The goal is to provide a platform for small business owners, young entrepreneurs, makers, and artists to show off their work and connect with the community.

The next one is happening this weekend. To learn more about becoming a vendor, scan the QR code in the video above.

