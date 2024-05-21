Morning Buzz: May 21

1. Later today Grand Action 2.0 will be holding the groundbreaking ceremony for the Acrisure Amphitheater.

Grand Rapids officials, community leaders, and private partners will gather to celebrate the start of construction.

The ceremony isn't open to the public due to space limitations.

But when it's complete, the Acrisure Amphitheater will be a 12,000 seat venue welcoming the public for all types of live events.

2. The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to West Michigan this summer.

The beloved horses are scheduled to appear in downtown Grand Haven during the Coast Guard Festival on August 3 at 11:45 a.m. The "gentle giants" make hundreds of appearances yearly.

The Clydesdales must meet specific requirements to join Budweiser's team. Mature geldings must be at least 4 years old and standing at a minimum height of 72 inches at the shoulder - 18 hands in horse speak. They must also sport a bay coat with white patches on their faces, along with white legs and black tails and manes.

3. Turn your sand sculptures into award-winning pieces. The 41st annual Sand Sculpture Contest will be taking place at the Grand Haven City Beach on June 15 starting at 9 a.m.

During the event, contestants will compete to create the best, most intriguing sand sculpture. Those who are interested may choose to compete individually, or in teams. Cash prizes will be awarded to those in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Early registration for the event will close on June 7. Day-of and in-person registration will be provided on the morning of the event between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Learn more at visitgrandhaven.com.

4. A new restaurant is taking the place of the beloved Ottawa Beach Inn near Holland State Park.

"Reservoir" plans to cater to both locals and tourists, switching up the menu depending on the time of year.

In the summer they’ll serve upscale Italian cuisine. In the off-season, they’ll be serving burgers, soup, and seafood.

The owners of Reservoir plan to open to the public this Memorial Day weekend.

They'll serve food seven days a week from eight in the morning until midnight.

5. Warmer weather means animal shelters will begin to see an influx of kittens. This spring, the Humane Society of West Michigan expects to take in over 500 kittens, some as young as one day old.

Unfortunately, a large majority of these kittens come in with illnesses, and malnourishment, and need specialized around-the-clock care.

The humane society is asking you to donate to their kitten kit program in which donors will get to name one or more kittens.

To make that donation just head to hswestmi.org.