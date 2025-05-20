Morning Buzz: May 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fennville City Square Park

The city of Fennville is set to transform a vacant lot into a City Square Park, a new downtown destination that will feature an ampitheater, a splash pad, and an outdoor fireplace, creating a vibrant gathering space for the community.

The city has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $50,000 by June 14. If successful, the project will recieve a matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) through its Public Spaces Community Places program. The park is envisioned as a central hub for events like summer concerts, festivals, and public movie showings. Local businesses are actively contributing to the fundraising efforts, with donations and "share of proceeds" events.

You can learn more and donate at patronicity.com/citysquare.

Art of Compassion annual dinner

Help support the work of the Salvation Army of Kent County with the Art of Compassion annual dinner. This is coming up on June 2 at the KROC Center in Grand Rapids. There will be a strolling dinner, a silent art auction, and a chance to hear from people working to serve our area through the Salvation Army's programs and services.

Tickets are $125 each, or $1,000 for a table of eight. You do need to get your tickets by next Monday, you can scan the QR code in the video above, or head to salvationarmy.org.

Cakes & Cocktails at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum

The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is set to debut its latest exhibit, "Old, New, Borrowed, Blue: Weddings in the Tri-Cities", this Friday with a special kick-off event. It's called "Cakes & Cocktails".

Inspired by the classic Victorian wedding rhyme, the exhibit will showcase every detail of a wedding, from grooms' suits and accessories to invitations and even a wedding cake! Guests at the opening event will enjoy historic cocktails and taste recreated historical wedding cakes by food historian Jamie Burton of The Slow Oven.

The evening will feature wedding toasts and a bouquet toss, inviting attendees to dress in their best wedding attire, whether as a bride, groom, or guest, with prizes for the best representations of "old", "new", "borrowed", and "blue".

Tickets are $55 and include cake and cocktail tastings. Museum members receive a discount and VIP early entry.

John Ball Zoo RendeZoo

Enjoy a fun night at the zoo while helping to support wildlife conservation at the RendeZoo! This is the largest fundraiser for the John Ball Zoo and promises a night of animals, music, food, drink, entertainment, and the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival.

THere will be immersive experiences like keeper chats and ambassador animal visits, plus food from 12 different restaurants, dueling pianos, and roaming performers around the zoo. RendeZoo 2025, "Nature's Symphony", is coming up on Friday, June 13 at 7 P.M.

Head to jbzoo.org to learn more and get your tickets.

Cultureworks Summer Workshop

Cultureworks is making music education more accessible this summer through a collaboration with Lauren Garza of Harmony Scholars. They will offer seven weeks of free violin and viola lessons to elementary students from 3rd to 5th grades.

Additionally, Cultureworks' free summer offerings include seven high school and seven middle school classes, alongside the ceramics open studio. Parents can register students online at thecultureworks.org/classes.

You can learn more as Cultureworks will host registration open houses this Thursday at their studio on 6th Street in Holland. These open houses will provide assistance with registration, opportunities to meet staff and teachers, and art activities for students and younger siblings.

