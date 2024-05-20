Morning Buzz: May 20

1. Good news for the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists Residency Program. They just received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

This is the eleventh grant designated to Ox-Bow by the NEA and is to date the largest grant received from the institution.

The money will go towards their Longform project which fosters lectures, workshops, and more to visiting artists and other participants.

You can learn more by going to ox-bow.org.

2. Literacy is the foundation for learning, and the Kent District Library wants to recognize those who are impacting our community.

Nominations are now open for the 3rd annual Literacy Champion Award for outstanding leadership and advocacy of literacy. The award will go to one organization and one individual that are leaders in the advancement of reading. Think teachers, tutors, librarians, authors, schools, non-profits, businesses and government entities.

The deadline to nominate is June 17, a KDL panel will review them, and the winners will be announced on June 22. To submit, head to kdl.org/literacychampion.

3. Michigan's Adventure is set to open this Friday.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, U.S. military members and veterans will get free admission when they present their military ID at the park entrance.

The amusement park says their friends and family can also grab tickets online for 50 percent off. Military Days run Friday through Monday, May 27.

Soon after, Wildwater Adventure Waterpark will open for the season on June 8.

For offers or grab tickets, visit miadventure.com.

4. It may only be May, but the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is already thinking ahead to the holiday season.

Organizers say the popular Christkindl Markt will return from November 15 to December 23.

Last year's event drew huge crowds, especially for some 'stinky cheese', aka Raclette, with about 240,000 people visiting.

This year, organizers are hoping to continue to grow the event with even more vendors, bringing the total to 60-plus booths in the German-style beverage hall.

Traditional Christmas market fare, homemade gifts, commemorative mugs and steins of limited-edition beer by Brewery Vivant are all expected to make a return.

5. The dogs have been digested, hopefully, and the results are in from the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier at LMCU Ballpark on May 11.

The female qualifying winner Cherish Brown scarfed down eight Nathan’s famous hot dogs while the male winner Darrien Thomas finished 22 hot dogs.

The winners from this latest qualifier will be included in the annual 4th of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York.