Morning Buzz: May 20

1. Southwest Michigan is calling your name with new luxury apartments heading to downtown Kalamazoo.

The Warner Building will house 45 apartments from studios to one and two-bedroom units. The building features a long list of amenities including soundproofing in each until, reserved parking, a high-tech fitness studio, secure mail, and a rooftop terrace.

If you want more information, visit 180ewaterstreet.com.

2. The City of Grand Rapids will soon be home to a new social district.

The City Commission has approved the new social district on Fulton Street between Marion and Garfield Avenues on the city's northwest side.

It's expected to be in operation by June and will allow Joey's Tavern and Putt-Putt Bar to sell liquor for people to enjoy in that area.

This is the third social district that has been established to help restaurants and bars survive the economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

3. Country Music superstar Blake Shelton will be making a tour stop here in West Michigan.

Shelton will be performing at Van Andel Arena on September 30. It's all part of his Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour.

He will be joined by special guests Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, and Trace Adkins.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids show go on sale on June 10 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. The box office will not be open.

4. After being closed for 14 months, Celebration Cinema South will be reopening today.

Capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines are still in place to keep people safe, but now all ten of Celebration Cinema's Michigan indoor theaters have resumed operation.

Movies opening this weekend include "Spiral," "Finding You," "Those Who Wish Me Dead," and "Dream Horse." More summer movies will hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend.

5. They leave a paw print right on our hearts, and it's time to celebrate our furry friends for National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, over three million dogs go into U.S. shelters each year and are waiting for forever homes.

These four-legged friends can offer a lot of benefits like protection, love, and comfort. Some can be trained to be service dogs or emotional support companions.

Studies have shown that pet dogs can help relieve depression, anxiety, and even PTSD.

If you want to ease into dog ownership, get involved in a local shelter because they're always looking for volunteers.