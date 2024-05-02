Morning Buzz: May 2

1. Carry the Load is helping restore the true meaning of Memorial Day one step at a time.

The nationwide movement has five routes covering 20,000 miles across 48 states to remember those who have lost their lives for our freedom. Next week, on May 10, the walk will be in West Michigan - from Portage to Kalamazoo, Grandville, Walker, and Grand Rapids.

The public is welcome to walk alongside the volunteers and there are other ways to give if you want to register at carrytheload.org. The non-profit helps with many challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

2. A new health center is now open in Wayland. University Of Michigan Health-West held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house earlier this week.

The new center is 75 percent larger than the former office, allowing the organization to add more primary care & specialty providers to serve the region's growing population.

It's located off West Superior Street just east of US 131.

3. Muskegon County moms are in for a treat this Mother's Day. Hackley and Hume Historic Site is offering free admission on May 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. for all the ladies.

Families can explore the fire barn museum, and The Scolnik House of the depression era, and the moms will receive a gift as well.

Park for free on Webster Ave and 6th Street, the tours starting at the city barn every 20 minutes. No registration is required. Learn more at lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. The bees are back in town. The Great Lakes Bee Co. (GLBC) in Fremont, marking the arrival of spring with the return of bees from pollinating almond crops in California and rebuilding hives in Georgia.

This signals the start of the annual bee pick-up day on May 4, where beekeepers from the Great Lakes Region gather to collect queen bees and other items to enhance their colonies. The event also signifies the upcoming pollination season for flowers and crops, with beekeeping supplies available for purchase.

Here in West Michigan, the bees forage on various plants to produce 150,000 pounds of Michigan honey under the Hasselman Brand, while also aiding in the pollination of almonds, apricots, cherries, peaches, plums, pears, blueberries, and apples throughout the year.

GLBC sells its honey wholesale to retail outlets across Michigan and offers beeswax products like candles and raw wax on its website.

5. John Ball Zoo is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Rendezoo 2024: Illuminate The Night is Friday, June 14. It starts at 6 o'clock -- with food, drinks, and entertainment - and that special evening includes the very popular lantern festival as well.

John Ball Zoo is a nonprofit and money raised will support all the things happening at the zoo, but also its conservation efforts in the wild.

You can get your tickets now. General admission is $150.