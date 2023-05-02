Morning Buzz: May 2

1. In honor of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, The Michigan chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host "A Program a Day in May", featuring both virtual and in person programming throughout the state. Staff, volunteers and trained presenters will offer most of AFSP's core programs which provide lifesaving, research-based information on suicide prevention and resources for schools, students, parents, veterans groups, and anyone looking to learn more about suicide. To learn more about the individual programs and to sign up for both virtual and in-person sessions visit the events section of their website.

2. The Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge just started on Monday and will last the entire month of May. Diners can participate by going to businesses and trying new vegan options. 21 restaurants and chefs are participating. Also, when you visit their website, make sure to vote for you favorite meal.

3. Catholic Charities West Michigan will hold its third annual Holy Smokes BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, May 20 at Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in downtown Muskegon. Presale tickets for Holy Smokes are $50 and availableonline. Tickets purchased at the door will be $60. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit CCWM’s St Gianna Baby and Toddler Pantry in Muskegon.

4. The city of Grand Rapids is looking to hire counselors for its summer day camps. Applicants must be at least 15 years old. The city is looking for people with at least six months of experience working with youths. Counselors will work about five hours a day, with wages starting at $16 per hour. Interested candidates can apply online.

5. The Allegan County Fair is proud to announce their 2nd Concert for 2023. Riley Green will take the stage on Friday, September 15 at 7:30pm. Also, artist, Drake Milligan, will be opening for Green.

This year the 171st Allegan County Fair will run from September 8 – 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10am.