Morning Buzz: May 2

1. If you're looking to bring a new furry friend into your life, now is the time! BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting another Empty the Shelters event now through May 14.

Several West Michigan Shelters are participating in the event. Empty the Shelters reduces adoption fees for different animals to help reduce overcrowding at Shelters nationwide, and give animals a chance to find them a forever home.

Some of the shelters participating here in West Michigan include the Humane Society of West Michigan, Kent County Animal Shelter, Harbor Humane Society, and more.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $25 or less for pets. Make sure to check with an individual shelter to see their requirements for adoptions.

2. Tonight, the City of Holland will be unveiling a preliminary design for the city's community ice rink. It will be unveiled during an open house at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.

The outdoor ice rink is being built through a donation from retired educator, Frank Kraai, his retirement dream was to bring an ice rink to Holland for everyone to enjoy skating.

That rink will be built in the window on the waterfront park, construction is expected to begin next year.

3. The Detroit Red Wings have announced they will not renew the contracts of Coach Jeff Blashill and two assistant coaches.

Blashill has been the team's coach for the past seven seasons with a record of 204 to 261. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

4. The 76th annual Camp Blodgett Fashion Show is taking place on May 4, and at the end of the show the women's guild will be auctioning off a signed Tom Brady jersey.

It's a rare chance to own a signed jersey from "The GOAT," and the proceeds will go to support the guild's summer camp that helps educate and empower youth in West Michigan through recreational experiences.

The winning bid for the jersey will be announced at the end of the night.

The jersey is currently displayed at Leigh's, the fashion show is there, from 5-8 p.m. next Wednesday.

5. The boom in pet adoption during the pandemic is creating demand for dog-friendly offices.

About 23 million American households adopted a pet during the COVID lockdown.

Now as Americans return to work, many say pet-friendly environments are an important office perk.

A recent survey showed that 57 percent of workers polled wanted to get back to work at pet-friendly workplaces.

A survey of top 500 executives shows that half of them agree with the idea and that they are planning to allow pets at the office.