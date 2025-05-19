Morning Buzz: May 19, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

MADL Bike Library

The Muskegon Area District Library and Muskegon County Bicycling Coalition proudly announce the Muskegon Area Bike Library will open on Monday, June 2. This free lending program offers bikes in various sizes for MADL or Hackley Public Library card holders, ranging from children's bikes with training wheels to adult street bikes.

Patrons must bring their library card to the Muskegon Heights branch of MAADL. Minors require a guardian. After watching a bike safety video and signing a waiver, patrons will be assisted in finding an appropriately sized bike, which comes with a helmet and lock. Bikes check out for the entire summer, due back in October. Children's bikes can be switched for larger sizes as needed.

DSAWM 2025 Educator of the Year

Big congratulations going out to exceptional local teacher, Michalah Waskiewicz! She has been named 2025 Educator of the Year by the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan - for her dedication to and advocacy for the success of students with Down Syndrome.

She works at Kraft Meadows Intermediate School in Caledonia, where she says she's blessed to work with incredible kids and she loves what she does. So grateful for wonderful individuals like her who are lifting up these young people and walking with them on their journey!

OnBase with GRPD

A free program offered by the Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation! Kids can learn the basic skills of baseball while being coached by officers from GRPD, area coaches, and volunteers. Their objective is to mentor youth, build relationships, and have fun! After the clinic dates, all participants are invited to play in the Parks & Rec summer baseball league on a team sponsored by GRPD.

All equipment will be provided to the players, and lunch will be provided at all clinics. Want to join in on the fun? Sign up at grandrapidsmi.gov.

Grand Rapids Parks and Rec Day Camp

And another free opportunity for kids this summer, day camp! The Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Rec has free opportunities for kids ages 6 to 12 featuring a summer filled with adventure, creativity, and growth.

There are three options: Garfield Park, Roosevelt Park, and Grand Rapids Christian Elementary due to construction at MLK Park. There are three sessions: June 9 to 27, June 30 to August 1, and August 4 to 22. Head to grparks.info/summercamps to learn more.

