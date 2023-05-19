Morning Buzz: May 19

1. Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Civic will host a series of creative workshops this summer for youth and teens ages 10 to 18.

The workshops are free to attend and will be held on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. from May 24 to July 19 at the Kalamazoo Civic.

Pre-registration is required and is available online at kzooparks.org.

The workshops will be taught by creative professionals covering topics like music, improv, poetry, and dance.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is looking to provide free admission to children in foster care and their families.

As part of Foster Care Month, the museum will be accepting donations that will go towards free tickets for those in the foster care system.

The museum is asking the community to help support the initiative with $10 donations. Each donation will create one free ticket for a child in foster care to use and check out the museum for themselves.

Along with the foster care initiative, the Public Museum is also offering free admission to all active U.S. Military Personnel and their families this summer.

This program starts May 20 and lasts until September 4.



3. A fan favorite is coming back. The city of East Grand Rapids, in partnership with the Kent District Library, will host its annual touch-a-truck event Wednesday, May 24 as part of National Public Works Week.

It's open to children of all ages and will take place starting at 10 a.m. at the East Grand Rapids Community Center.

The free community event will give children an opportunity to get up close to public works equipment, such as a bucket or lift truck, street sweeper, and sewer truck.

4. Muskegon's "Parties In The Park" is back for its 39th season, with eight Friday night events this summer.

Parties start at 5 with a happy hour until 6. The parties wind down at 9 p.m.

Kicking off the season on June 2 will be Project 90. Admission is free. For more information on this year's event series, visit partiesinthepark.com.



5. The Michigan Irish Festival is headed back to Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon from September 14-17.

Also, they've just released their entertainment line-up which includes Seamus Kennedy, Slide, Eileen Ivers, One For The Foxes, and many more.

Tickets are now on sale by heading to michiganirish.org.