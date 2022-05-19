Morning Buzz: May 19

1. Summer is around the corner, and the City of Grand Rapids is bringing back Lagoon Days on the Grand River.

These are kayaking excursions and free kayaking demos taking place at Riverside Park.

The guided, beginner-friendly kayaking trips will take place on select Tuesdays and Saturdays, departing from and returning to Riverside Park. Up to 12 adults can participate in each adventure, which will last two hours.

The City's Parks and Recreations director says the kayaking activities are part of a larger goal to reconnect community members to the Grand River as restoration efforts take shape.

Registration is required and can be done at the City of Grand Rapids' website.

2. Is your teen looking for a summer job? The City of Kalamazoo is hiring seasonal positions in the Parks and Recreation and Public Services Departments.

The minimum hiring age is 16 for Parks and Recreation, and 18 for the Public Services Department. Open positions include areas of forestry, cashiers, lifeguards, and camp counselors.

The jobs offer flexible hours, competitive wages, and the opportunity to work outdoors.

A full list of available opportunities and applications can be found on the City of Kalamazoo website.

3. Gas prices are predicted to skyrocket this summer.

AAA Michigan says the state has hit a new record high when it comes to gas prices. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $4.57.

JP Morgan analysts predict prices will reach $6.20 across the country by the end of this summer.

Economists have mixed opinions because there are so many unknown factors that play into gas prices rising and dipping.

President Biden is releasing one million barrels per day from the national reserves.

4. May is Foster Care Month, a time to honor the loving foster families across the state, and encourage more to join their ranks.

Right now, there are more than 10,000 children in foster care across Michigan.

These families provide a safe, stable environment for children of all ages, with the ultimate goal being to reunify the children with their biological parents.

Right now, there is a specific need for foster parents willing to open their homes to teenagers, sibling groups, and children with special needs.

There is a process to qualify, but there are wonderful resources to help you along the way. To learn more, click here.

5. Kellogg's has three new kinds of cereal to shake up your morning breakfast routine.

They added three new flavors of Frosted Flakes: Chocolate, Cinnamon French Toast, and Strawberry Milkshake.

The new flavors have a twist, they change the flavor and color of your milk.

Find these treats in retailers near you.