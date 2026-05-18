Morning Buzz: May 18, 2026

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New childcare facility opening in The Rapid Central Station

A unique new childcare center in downtown Grand Rapids will open its doors this August, with a goal of helping families tackle two big challenges at once. The new Central Station Early Childhood Center, located at The Rapid Central Station, will offer 100 childcare spots inside the city's main transit hub.

Community partners include Grand Rapids Public Schools, YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, and Head Start for Kent County say the idea is to make drop-off and communing more convenient for working parents. The $9 million project features classrooms, outdoor play spaces, and a rooftop playground.

Spring Senior Expo at Meijer Gardens

The West Michigan Spring Senior Expo is taking over Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park tomorrow, May 19, from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Seniors and caregivers can connect with over 50 organizations specializing in assisted living, veterans benefits, and medicare. Free health screenings, refreshments, and hourly prize drawings will be present. The event is rain or shine, and admission is free.

Kalamazoo in Bloom

Kalamazoo in Bloom is hosting a series of community planting days across downtown Kalamazoo and Portage, inviting people of all skill levels to help create seasonal flower displays.

This year's plantings will also honor America's 250th anniversary through special designs created in partnership with the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and the Gun Lake Tribe.

Events will take place at locations including Bronson Park and Portage City Centre. Volunteers are needed this Wednesday and Friday. Visit kalamazooinbloom.org for details.

Applications open for Age-Friendly Communities Grant Program

Are you an organization working to make Michigan communities more livable for residents 50 and older? AARP Michigan is now accepting applications for the Michigan Age-Friendly Communities Grant Program to fund local projects improving accessibility and safety.

Up to five grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to projects aligning with the Eight Domains of Livability, including health services, transportation, and housing. Eligible applicants such as nonprofits and government agencies have until July 15 to apply for funding to enhance social connection and community services.

All awarded projects must be completed within 180 days to ensure a quick impact on local livability. Visit aarp.org for more information.

Tick Talk from the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation

Ottawa County Parks and Recreation and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health are hosting a free "Tick Talk" event tomorrow at Hemlock Crossing Nature Education Center.

The program will cover tick safety, lyme disease prevention, and how to protect both people and pets while enjoying the outdoors.

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