Morning Buzz: May 18

1. Michigan State Police are looking for 20 young women, ages 14 to 15, from the Kalamazoo area to participate in the 2023 Michigan Youth Leadership Academy.

This four-day program will hold courses covering various topics including physical activity, water safety, nutrition, and alcohol and drug awareness.

Students will also tour Michigan State University, the state capitol, and participate in team-building and character-building exercises.

The deadline to apply is this Friday. All the details are at Michigan.gov/msp.

2. Enrollment is now open for WMCAT's tuition-free adult career training program for their health information and pharmacy technician pathways.

Students will learn from top-notch curriculum, train with local employers and be ready to take national certification exams.

Along with the pharmacy technician area, the pathway includes tracks in medical administration, medical billing, and medical coding.

If you're interested, you can enroll at work.wmcat.org/enrollment. Applicants must complete the first step by June 22 to be considered.

3. Grab some friends and plan a Sunday Funday Brunch that benefits the arts across West Michigan.

The Honey Creek Inn is hosting this special event for Lions and Rabbits Center For The Arts - an organization dedicated to lifting up and supporting artists. It is responsible for much of the public art across Grand Rapids.

This open house-style brunch in Cannonsburg Village will have amazing food, craft cocktails, and entertainment in a relaxed environment. It all starts at noon.



4. Runners can soon pounce on the opportunity to speed through Binder Park Zoo's fastest fundraiser of the season.

The 15th annual Cheetah Chase 5k is back on Saturday, June 24. For $55 a person, participants receive race entry into either the Gazelle Gallop or Sloth Walk, free day-of admission to the zoo, a Cheetah Chase Tech Race shirt, and their first Bell's Brewery beer free.

This race is limited to 1,000 runners and walkers and is open until spots are filled—all the details at binderparkzoo.org.

5. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has been named one of the nation's top sculpture parks as part of USA Today's "Readers' Choice 10 Best" awards.

The prestigious designation serves as a testament to the park's commitment to showcasing exceptional art and horticulture and providing a captivating experience for guests.

But their nomination doesn't just stop there. They need your help to secure the top spot that they so obviously deserve.

How can you help? It's simple: just vote for them in the contest.