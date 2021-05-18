Morning Buzz: May 18

1. The Biden Administration announced that families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit payments on July 15.

The temporary benefit will be sent to 39 million households. 88 percent of American children live in households that will receive the money.

The funding was part of the president's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

2. Nerf Guns helped a young patient pass the time at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and now she's making sure others can do the same.

Earlier this spring, Ava Schmidt was a patient there herself, so to pass the time she introduced a game that she had invented using nerf guns and plastic toys to the staff and other patients.

It was such a hit that she returned yesterday with a donation of 45 Nerf gun games for the hospital so more kids could enjoy the activity she created with the doctors and nurses during their stays.

3. The City of Grand Rapids is asking for your help on the future of its parks.

Residents are being asked to post a photo of their local park on Instagram with a description of what they enjoy at the park, what could be improved, or anything they would want to see at the park.

Make sure to tag @GRParksAndRec with #YourCityYourParks.

This is just one of the many public input opportunities for residents as the Parks and Recreation Department prepares to update its five-year master plan.

4. Did you miss Muskegon Bike Time last year? It's roaring back into Muskegon for 2021!

The organization says they are excited to welcome motorcycle enthusiasts back to downtown Muskegon.

There will be a stage set up for concerts in the city's new social district and live music playing in restaurants and bars along the downtown area.

Organized events include an arm-wrestling challenge, a corn hole tournament, a dad-bod competition, a bike show, and so much more.

There will also be several rides touring different areas of the country while honoring veterans during the week.

Bike Time runs July 15-18.

5. Pizza Hut is tweaking an old reading program from the 1980s and 1990s and bringing it back.

Camp Book It is an online program that parents can use to help their kids stay with reading during the summer.

Pizza Hut will use it in a nostalgia campaign with classic Pizza Hut looks and style, and with classic rewards, people can earn a free pizza.

The old "Book It" program became a national phenomenon for kids to read by the 1990s.

Camp Book It runs from June through August for kids Pre-K to 6th Grade range.