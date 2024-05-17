Morning Buzz: May 17

1. Get ready to say, "Viva Las Vegas!" Gerald R. Ford International Airport says Southwest will start flying direct to Las Vegas in October.

The flights will be offered on select weekdays and weekends. Tickets are available now.

Southwest is the United States' largest domestic airline. It was recently ranked the top airline in October Newsweek's 2024 America’s Best Customer Service list in the airlines and low-cost airlines subcategories.

They've served the Ford International Airport since 2013.

2. Davenport University ishosting two technology camps.

High school students can attend a free cybersecurity camp from June 17-21 where students will explore fundamental cybersecurity topics through activity-based lab exercises, discussions, and group experiences.

They'll host the Michigan Council For Women in Technology's "Camp Infinity" from July 15-19.

This camp is for girls entering 5th to 8th grades. Participants will learn about computer and internet technologies through hands-on coding and robotics activities.

3. Help celebrate young people "graduating" from a special program by running and walking alongside them.

Total Trek Quest is through Arbor Circle - serving hundreds of boys in grades 3-5 across five counties to build healthy habits and create strong relationships.

This after-school program is a foundation for better mental and physical health. The Total Trek Quest 5k will honor all they've done and raise money for the program. Plus, it gets everyone moving.

It's happening tomorrow at Newaygo High School starting at 9 a.m. To register head to arborcircle.org.

4. It's time to buy more books as Lee Middle-High School has received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries. Lee Middle High School is one of 200 schools in 40 states receiving a portion of the one million dollars available.

The funds will help libraries update and diversify their collections. Mrs. Laura Bush emphasized the importance of reading and announced her 2024 summer reading list, which includes classics and new releases. She encouraged families to enjoy these books together.

Grant applications for the 2024-2025 school year will open in late 2024. For more information, visit bushcenter.org.

5. Bell's Brewery is bringing three new beverages to its Oberon lineup this summer.

These new drinks will be called Oberon Sunshine and were described by the brewery as "fruit-forward shandy options" and will include flavors like tropical, lemonade, and cherry limeade last fall, Bell's introduced another Oberon beer called Eclipse was designed to give fans of the beer more time to enjoy it.

The shandies are already available on tap at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo but will also be available in cans on store shelves this week.