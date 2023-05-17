Morning Buzz: May 17

1. Some sad news from John Ball Zoo, an animal has died after it was attacked by the Zoo's Pygmy Hippo.

A Statunga named Chopper was set to be part of a new multi-species habitat at the zoo, featuring the Pygmy Hippos. Zoo staff said they spend a month doing visual introductions between him and the hippo named Jahari.

On Tuesday, some trained animal care staff was attempting a "controlled introduction" of the two animals inside their habitat. The hippo attacked sitatunga, and the animals were immediately separated, but Chopper wasn't able to be saved.

The zoo says they've had a number of species introduced to each other in the past, and are conducting a full review of the incident.

2. A big shout out to Greyson Weis or "GG" - the only player from the Midwest chosen to be a part of the 12-U national team that's headed to Mexico.

They will participate in a 9-team international tournament against some of the best baseball nations in the world. The 12-year-old from Kalamazoo plays infield, and we are so proud to have him representing West Michigan.

Team USA’s first game is Friday, the first pitch is at 10 a.m. and it's all live streaming on YouTube. Head to usabaseball.com for more information.



3. The Holland Farmers Market officially opened for the season this morning. It'll be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

There will be over 75 local farmers, specialty food vendors, and food trucks, selling fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and baked goods, eggs, meat and so much more.

Beginning on Saturday, May 27, those 21 and up can also purchase mimosas, bloody marys, and canned cocktails to sip on Saturdays while shopping at the market.



4. If you've found yourself overwhelmed with medical information and treatment decisions when it comes to cancer, this workshop is for you.

Mary Free Bed Cancer Rehabilitation doctors and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids social workers are teaming up to provide free resources to patients and families impacted by cancer.

During tonight's workshop "Lost in Translation" they'll talk about cancer-related medical terminology, communicating with your medical team and advocating for yourself or a loved one living with cancer.

The program begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Mary Free Bed Professional Building on Lafayette Avenue.



5. The Salvation Army in Kent County will celebrate National Salvation Army Week with three events.

There will be a volunteer appreciation event with dinner and games on May 19 at 5 p.m.

There will also be an open house on May 21, which will include a silent auction and two concerts at 5 and 7 p.m.

National Salvation Army Week is intended to spread awareness of the Salvation Army's year-round offerings, which include an emergency food pantry, programs for seniors, housing assistance, and programs for people with substance addictions.

More information is available at the Kent County Salvation Army's website.



6. Test your puzzling powers and learn about history in the Hackley Attic Escape Room.

The first four events sold out so now they've added three more June 24, September 23, and October 28.

The Hackley Attic Escape Room is in Hackley House, one of the museum's historic sites. The restored Queen Anne-style Victorian house was home to Muskegon lumber baron Charles Hackley and his family at the turn of the 19th century.

Tickets are $20 for lakeshore museum center members and $25 for non-members. Head to Eventbrite to get yours today.