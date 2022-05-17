Morning Buzz: May 17

1. If you haven't had your shock at the gas pump yet, you might this morning. Gas prices jumped around 20 cents in the past day.

The average price is now sitting at $4.56 a gallon. On Monday morning that number was $4.33.

Across the United States, the average is sitting at $4.51.

The good news is some people are reporting still finding lower prices this morning, so if you look around, you may have some luck.

2. The price of forever stamps is expected to go up two cents in July, from 58 cents to 60 cents.

Other mailing services are also expected to rise, including metered letters, domestic postcards, and international letters.

The postal service first proposed the increase last month, blaming increased operating costs.

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy said earlier this month he expects the service to keep raising prices at an uncomfortable rate until the Postal Service becomes self-sufficient.

The agency has experienced net losses for 14 years in a row and expects to lose over $100 billion over the next decade.

3. The Ronald McDonald Charity House is hosting its 5th annual Red Shoe Brew.

It's an outdoor beer event that raises funds for families in need to stay at the Ronald McDonald House free of charge.

The event is taking place at their West Michigan location at 5:30 on May 18.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Guests must be 21 or older.

4. The Women's Resource Center is tapping Brewery Vivant to help bring awareness to their efforts to raise $2 million.

The campaign will help them move into a new location on Madison Avenue near Martin Luther King Junior Street to meet the increased demand for their services in helping women in the workforce.

The beer is a Tootsie Roll Stout and named "We're on a Roll" in honor of the move.

5. After two years, historic walks through Kalamazoo will pick up where they left off.

Each Thursday evening and Friday morning starting in June, 90-minute strolls take guests on a historic tour of the community, featuring architecture and stories from when Kalamazoo was founded.

Find out more here.