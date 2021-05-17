Morning Buzz: May 17

1. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you're running out of time. Today is the deadline for both state and federal taxes after being extended a month because of the pandemic.

Officials say don't expect your federal returns anytime soon. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed, and are likely to be delayed.

The IRS also says it is taking longer to process mailed documents such as paper tax returns and related correspondence.

2. Gas stations are running on E in Washington DC. Fuel shortages mean signs are up reading "no gas."

Other stations are putting plastic bags over nozzles to mark them as "out of service." Meanwhile, when drivers can find stations with gas, they are paying over $4 a gallon.

Roughly 88 percent of stations in the DC area are still without fuel, despite the Colonial Pipeline returning to operation, and panic buying subsiding.

In Michigan, prices are anywhere from $2.65 to $2.90.

3. The Coronavirus has many people reassessing their retirement plans.

According to the market research company, Hearts and Wallets, many people are aiming to stop working younger.

The March survey polled 60,000 households. It found while many younger people are aiming to retire soon, folks also want to work as long as health permits.

After thousands were laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic, many elected to retire and not go back to work.

4. Coffee and donuts have been an iconic combo forever, but how about hard coffee and donuts? Entenmann's is partnering with Pabst Blue Ribbon to create hard coffee with donuts.

To celebrate the surprising partnership, for $36 people can grab a box containing a Pabst-Entenmann's t-shirt, tote bag, and a sleeve of donuts.

You can also grab an eight-count of donuts and a four-pack of PBR Hard Coffee.

5. What started as an April Fool's joke in 2020 may be at your favorite alcoholic beverage store this summer.

It's the world's first pickle-flavored hard seltzer which has a memorable brand name, Afternoon Dillight.

This comes after drinkware company Brumate first teased the beverage on social media last year.

The response convinced Brumate to team up with crook and marker to make the pickle-flavored hard seltzer a real product.

It's a limited release with only 10,000 12-packs to be made available.