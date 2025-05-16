Morning Buzz: May 16, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Long Road Distillers Celebrates a Decade of Michigan-Made Spirits

Grand Rapids' first craft distillery, Long Road Distillers, is marking ten years of sharing award-winning spirits crafted with Michigan-grown ingredients. Since opening their Leonard Street location in 2015, Long Road has remained committed to quality and a deep connection to local agriculture. The distillery plans a year-long celebration, including the introduction of new spirits like Aspargin, made from Michigan-grown asparagus, and a line of zero-sweetener canned cocktails.

Award-Winning Documentary "On Healing Land, Birds Perch" Debuts in Michigan

The critically acclaimed short documentary, "On Healing Land, Birds Perch", will have its Michigan premiere this week. The film tells the untold story behind an iconic photo that changed the Vietnam War and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon. Directed by Naja Phạm Lockwood, screenings will take place on Wednesday, May 21, at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor, and Thursday, May 22, at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. Both free screenings include a discussion with the director and begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

Last Chance to Register for the Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit

Tomorrow marks the Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit, a day dedicated to learning, connection, and action centered around residents' voices. You have until noon today to register for this free event, themed "Bridging Differences, Building Unity." Attendees can participate in engaging workshops, explore ways to foster belonging and inclusivity, and enjoy provided lunch, interactive activities, and free childcare for ages 0-12.

Run the Runway at the GRR Runway 5K

Lace up your running shoes for the annual GRR Runway 5K and One-Mile Fun Run from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, happening Saturday, June 7th. This unique event offers participants the chance to compete on an active airport runway. Registration is open, with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. and the one-mile at 9:05 a.m. Awards for top finishers will be presented at 10:15 a.m. This year's charity partner is Paws With A Cause, with proceeds from registration fees ($44 for 5K, $30 for fun run) supporting their mission.

Kalamazoo Celebrates New Career Connect Campus

Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency (KRESA) is opening its state-of-the-art Career Connect Campus, a development approved by voters in 2019. This new campus will prepare students for high-demand, high-paying careers through cutting-edge labs, flexible classrooms, and hands-on learning opportunities. The grand opening is scheduled for next Thursday, May 22nd, from 4-7 p.m. Attendees can explore the building, meet instructors, and learn about programs spanning healthcare, IT, skilled trades, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical.

