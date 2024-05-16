Morning Buzz: May 16

1. To honor those who serve our country, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer as part of the Blue Star Museums Initiative.

From May 18 to September 2, currently serving U.S. military members and their families can enjoy this special opportunity.

You can visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseumsfor more information and a list of participating museums.

2. The 80th anniversary of D-day is this June - the organization "Lest We Forget" is honoring that battle on the beaches of Normandy in West Michigan.

This event is happening June 22 on Tiscornia Beach in St. Joe. The action starts at 9 a.m. with music from the Southwest Michigan Symphony, a parachute flag drop, and an inspection of the grounds by German High Command.

There will be planes flying overhead, simulated bombs, Higgins boats, and others will carry reenactors to the beach. A military historian will interpret the action and provide historical facts. At 1 p.m. there will be a re-enactment of the Battle of Saipan.

This event is free, and WWII veterans and their families get VIP seating, but you do need to call to RSVP.

3. Technology is moving at a rapid pace and seniors who want to feel more comfortable behind the wheel will want to check out an upcoming Smart Drivertek℠ vehicle technology workshop from AARP Driver Safety and Hartford.

This free, 90-minute workshop, offers hands-on guidance and can help those who feel overwhelmed by all the new technology. It's happening at the Wyoming Senior Center on June 10 at 9 a.m.

Register at aarp.org/sdtekinperson or call 1-877-805-4115.

4. The Motown Museum is opening its doors and its Outdoor Rocket Plaza for its annual Founder's Day Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday, May 19.

The event will feature performances from the Hitsville next talent and education program, food, and shopping.

Founder's Day is an annual event, it's free and open to all, hosted by Motown Museum in honor of Esther Gordy Edwards, Motown Museum's late founder who made commemorating the Motown legacy in Detroit a reality for the world.

Learn more at motownmuseum.org.

5. More than 1,000 elementary-age girls will show off their confidence and determination as they lace up their running shoes for the 22nd annual Girls on the Run 5k.

Joining the girls for the May 18 event will be family members, nearly 300 coaches, and supporters.

This year's run returns to Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Oshtemo Campus.

In Kalamazoo and Allegan Counties, 41 area elementary schools take part in Girls on the Run Greater Kalamazoo.

Get all the details at girlsontherunkazoo.org.