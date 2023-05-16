Morning Buzz: May 16

1. Veterans from around the West Michigan area boarded their Honor Flight to Washington D.C. This two-day event will include a tour of the memorials in Washington D.C. dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Everyone is more than welcome to show their support. The community is invited to attend, holding signs and American flags to help send them off from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gerald R Ford International Airport, and then again when they return on May 17 at 8:40 p.m. for a welcome home reception.

2. The eighth annual Foreshore Adventure Run is happening this Saturday, May 20 at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

The 5k race will feature 25 obstacles that will test your strength, agility, and endurance. From climbing walls to sand dunes and water obstacles, it'll push you to your limits and leave you feeling exhilarated.

The event is open to all ages and skill levels. You can still register at foreshore.org.

3. The Blandford School is celebrating a half-century of educating young scholars and making the outdoors a classroom. Everyone is invited to the school's 50th birthday party on Saturday, May 20.

There will be jazz music from City High Scholars, and The Stringtown Trio plays at 4. Some food trucks will be there, plus a cash bar and yard games, and everyone can access the nature trails near the school and at the nature center.

Bring a blanket or a camp chair and make it a family event. It runs from 3-7 and it's happening rain or shine.



4. Belding High School is putting the mental health of its students front and center with its new listening room.

It's a place where kids can go to decompress and de-escalate problems or anxieties. The school's shop class was responsible for the makeover - and the big reveal happened today.

The "Be Well" organization made the listening room a priority for the school. It's made up of students, staff, and community members, and they saw the need for a safe space where students can find some calm.

5. The Salvation Army in Kent County will celebrate National Salvation Army Week with three events.

There will be a volunteer appreciation event with dinner and games on May 19 at 5 p.m.

There will also be an open house on May 21st, which will include a silent auction and two concerts at 5 and 7 p.m.

National Salvation Army Week is intended to spread awareness of the Salvation Army's year-round offerings, which include an emergency food pantry, programs for seniors, housing assistance, and programs for people with substance addictions.

More information is available at the Kent County Salvation Army's website.