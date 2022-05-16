Morning Buzz: May 16

1. Starting today, law enforcement agencies across the state and country will be focusing their efforts on ensuring motorists are safely buckled while on the road during the annual Click It Or Ticket Campaign.

That means more officers will be patrolling and focusing on those who aren't wearing a seat belt, including those who have the shoulder strap under their arms.

According to the state's website, a ticket could cost $65.

Also, for anyone who has a child in a car seat or a booster seat, it's a great time to make sure those are properly installed as well.

For more information on the Click It Or Ticket Campaign, visit michigan.gov.

2. It's a good morning for the Detroit Tigers. They're waking up winners over the Baltimore Orioles.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 505th career home run.

Tarik Skubal repeated his career-high with 11 strikeouts.

The Tigers completed their first series sweep this season too, with a final score on Sunday of 5-1.

3. Similar luck to the Whitecaps, who came back in their series finale and grabbed a 2-1 win over the Beloit Sky Carp. They lost Saturday night.

The team has today off, then heads to Fort Wayne for a six games series against the Tincaps.

4. Studies show getting outside a minimum of two hours a week has a lot of health benefits.

Some doctors in the U.S. are prescribing patients to spend time outdoors to treat conditions like anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure.

Doctors say it can be a big help to go for a walk or spend time with others.

5. Show off your grill today, because it's time for National Barbecue Day!

Today is the date when Americans across the country take out their grills and make their most unique barbecues with special sauces and flavors.

The best well-known regions in the U.S. are Kansas City, Texas, and Memphis, with their special taste and authentic recipes.

So make sure to grill your barbecue, or grab it on the go from your favorite restaurant.