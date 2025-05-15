Morning Buzz: May 15, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Beyond Voting Podcast Wins Webby Award

Kalamazoo College's Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership is celebrating a significant national honor as their podcast, "Beyond Voting," has won a Webby People's Voice Award in the Podcasts - Interview/Talk Show category. This recognition comes from over 13,000 entries and more than 3 million votes cast by 750,000 people. The podcast's mission is to encourage action beyond voting for social change. The ACSJL and production teams will be celebrated at the 29th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 12, alongside other prominent winners. More details here.

SS Badger Kicks Off 72nd Season with Upgrades

A true sign that summer is here, the SS Badger sets sail this Friday for her 72nd season, departing Ludington at 9 AM and arriving in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, by noon. Passengers will notice significant improvements, most notably the completely rebuilt loading apron at the Ludington dock. Onboard, new culinary options range from quick grab-and-go items to full meals like baked chicken, beef tips, and meatloaf, while the Cabana Room now offers a full bar and coffee bar. The ship will also add overnight trips to its schedule from June 20 to September 1. Find information and tickets at SSBadger.com.

Franke Center Youth Theater Announces Summer Camps

It's time for the kids to take the stage! The Franke Center Youth Theater's "Theater Discovery Camp" returns for two sessions: July 28-August 1 and August 4-7, with each camp day running from 9:30 AM-12 PM daily. An extended day on August 8 will include lunch and a show, running until 1 PM. These camps offer students entering Kindergarten through 6th grade hands-on experiences in various theater aspects like lights, props, costumes, and acting, including take-home projects and special guests. Campers attending five or more sessions can earn speaking/singing roles and free field trips to the Barn Theater and more. Registration is available at TheFranke.org.

Grand Rapids Public Library Offers Free Summer Art Classes

The Grand Rapids Public Library is offering free art classes for teens and adults this summer, providing a fantastic opportunity to explore creativity. "Art Basics" is a series of hands-on workshops led by local artists, with each class focusing on a different medium. These supportive sessions are perfect for beginners to learn new skills, experiment with materials, and connect with the local art community. All supplies are provided, and classes are first-come, first-served. On June 10, join local painter Carlos Sampson at The DAAC to experiment with color, brushwork, and composition. Then, on June 18, photographer Stephen Smith will explore how to shoot compelling headshots and still-life images at Muse GR. Head to GRPL.org for more details.

Local Students Recognized with DAR Good Citizens Award

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award, established in 1934, has recognized several local high school seniors for demonstrating qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Congratulations to Maria App (Catholic Central High School), Caleb Shick and Brody Siler (Sparta High School), and Rowan Szpieg (Forest Hills Central High School). Szpieg was also chosen for the chapter's Good Citizen Scholarship for her essay on the importance of service in building community and strengthening American identity. More details can be found at DAR.org.

