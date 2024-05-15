Morning Buzz: May 15

1. Get all the littles ready to ride this summer at the Kalamazoo Bike Rodeo. It's happening tonight from 5-7 at Mayor's Riverfront Park bring those bikes and helmets. This is a great opportunity for kids to learn biking skills, learn the rules of the road, and make sure all of their gear is ready to go. There is a safety course, a bike fixing station for minor tune-ups, and a bike blender where kids can make their slushies. Safe Kids Kalamazoo County will have 100 helmets for kids who don't have their own. You do have to pre-register for this free event. Head to kzooparks.org slash bike rodeo to do that.

2. The Grand Rapids Griffins will take on the Milwaukee Admirals in round two of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The first matchup of the best-of-five series is tonight in Milwaukee; it moves to Grand Rapids on May 22. Both teams have a good mix of NHL veterans and young prospects, so the games are expected exciting. This is the first time the Griffins have made it to the central division finals since they won the Calder Cup in 2017.

3. For the first time in nearly two decades, there will be new sports sanctioned by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. The governing body for sports in the state voted to add boys’ volleyball and girls’ field hockey for the 2025-26 school year. Field hockey will be a fall sport, and boys' volleyball will be played in the spring. There are currently 36 field hockey programs in Michigan, which include East Grand Rapids, Hudsonville, Forest Hills, Rockford, and Spring Lake. There are 69 boys volleyball teams in the state. These are the first additions to the slate of sponsored sports since boys’ and girls’ lacrosse back in 2004-2005.

4. East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation has announced the lineup for their annual summer concerts and movies in the park series at John Collins Park. Starting in June the public is invited to enjoy live music and films for all ages. Concerts, held on select Mondays, include acts like Yacht Rocket and Deerfield Run. Movies, on Fridays, will show "Shazam," "Barbie," "Elemental," and "Wonka." it's all held by picturesque Reeds Lake. Attendees can bring chairs, enjoy food from local businesses, and enjoy libations in the social district.

5. The annual Hudsonville Balloon Days has announced the details for its 2024 event. The organizers say this year's event will now happen June 21-23 at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds. Because of the location change, the date needed to move as well. It will still be free to attend, and just $10 for parking. In previous years, events include family entertainment, crafts, food, and of course hot air balloon flights. Last year's event was held at Unity Christian High School. You can learn more on their Facebook page.