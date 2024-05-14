Morning Buzz: May 14

1. Give the gift of life. Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan is hosting a blood drive at Versiti Blood Center of Michigan on May 16 between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This collaborative effort aims to bolster blood supplies crucial for patients in need while reinforcing the spirit of community and compassion.

Individuals interested in participating can visit Versiti Blood Center of Michigan donor portal to schedule an appointment on May 16. Be sure to include RMHC in the appointment notes. All blood types are needed.

2. Everyone is invited to a free barbeque dinner tomorrow night thanks to God's Kitchen Of Michigan.

The menu features barbecue chicken, ribs corn on the cob, baked beans, potato salad, and dessert.

The charitable hunger relief organization has been providing free dinners like this since 2011. This meal is at the portage chapel hill church from 5-6. Those affected by the recent tornado are encouraged to attend.

To learn more head to godskitchenofmichigan.org.

3. If you're itching for the outdoors, warmer weather and something fun to do, plan to head over to the Grand Haven Kite Festival.

It'll be at the state park on May 18 and 19. There's no admission fee and you'll be able to watch both teams and individuals take their kites to the sky which vary in size from show kites to sport kites and some even larger than buses.

Also, you can bring your kite. There's plenty of space for you to fly your own as well. Get the full schedule on their Facebook page.

4. Come experience America's national pastime the way it used to be.

The second annual vintage baseball game is coming back to the Ada Township Park on Saturday, May 18 at 5 p.m.

The game will utilize turn-of-the-century rules, era uniforms, lemon peel balls, smacker bats and classic concessions. Teams representing both the Ada and Cascade communities will face off on the field.

This is a free community event and spectators are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair.

5. I Am Academy, a local mentorship and education partnership, is organizing the fourth-annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival on June 15 at Kollen Park in Holland, MI.

The event celebrates black voices and offers live music, food vendors, community speakers, and various activities for all ages. The theme, "I Am The Dream," focuses on fostering dreams and raising funds for scholarships and youth opportunities. The festival welcomes vendors, entertainers, volunteers, and sponsors to participate and contribute to creating a sense of belonging and opportunity for the community.

You can find more information at iamacademymi.org.