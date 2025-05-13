Morning Buzz: May 13, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Meijer LPGA Classic's "Inside the Ropes"

Mother's Day is behind us, so now it's the time to think about the dads! The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is Father's Day weekend, June 12-15, and now's your chance to honor those guys who take such good care of us.

There is an exciting new contest that will put the best dad "Inside the Ropes" for a one-of-a-kind experience. Anyone 17 and younger is welcome to submit a 400-word essay on why their father or role model deserves this.

The winner will get two Inside the Ropes credentials for one day, free admission to the tournament, a $500 donation to Simply Give in their name, and a $50 Meijer gift card. The entry is due by May 25, and must be submitted by an adult 18 and older.

Head to meijerlpgaclassic.com for details.

Roll'N Out Food Truck Festival

It could be considered the official kickoff to food truck season as the Roll'N Out Food Truck Festival returns in a big way, unleashing its biggest edition yet at a fresh Grand Valley State University venue on Sunday, May 18.

From 11 A.M. to 8 P.M., a huge array of 44 unique food trucks will be on hand, accompanied by a beverage tent, a spring market showcasing local goods, live music spinning from local DJs, and more.

This free, family-friendly event is a tasty start to West Michigan's food truck season. Get a full list of all food trucks at foodtrucksgr.com.

Benton Harbor children's art fair

The call is out to young artists! The Benton Harbor Arts Association is bringing back it's Children's Art Fair.

This is happening on July 19, with nearly two dozen vendors, live music, local artists, and more. The event provides a chance for young students to showcase their artwork and interact with the community. Teachers, students, and families are encouraged to mark their calendars and help celebrate the power of art.

Check out swmichigan.org for more information and to register.

Meet Bandit, Michigan Gas Utilities' ambassadog!

The votes are in and it wasn't even close this year! One-year-old Bandit, a heart-stealling Llewellin Setter from Benton Harbor, is the new furry face of Michigan Gas Utilities' "Safe Digging" campaign. This "ambassadog" won over 70% of over 13,000 votes, and he's on a mission to remind everyone: Doggone it, always call 811 before you dig!

Bandit, whose mask-like markings inspired his name, will spend the next year spreading this vital message across Michigan's social media channels.

Remember, whether planting or fencing, calling 811 at least three days before digging is free, easy, and the law, ensuring safety from potential underground hazards.

Stomp Out Stigma 5k

Join the community to help Stomp Out Stigma during this mental health awareness month. The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan's "Be Nice" program is calling on individuals, teams, and businesses to take action and walk a 5k in support of mental health.

Saturday's event is free, but everyone is encouraged to raise money. Bring more than $100 and you get a free t-shirt. Everyone is welcome to show up!

There will be mental health resources available, and opportunities to connect, reflect, and advocate. It's all happening at Grand Valley State University's downtown campus.

To join a team, donate, or learn more, head to benice.org.

