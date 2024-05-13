Morning Buzz: May 13

1. A new partnership will give Mary Free Bed employees and their families more access to education at Davenport University.

The Mary Free Bed Corporate Education Scholarship Program will offer up to $8,000 a year to employees, and up to $6,500 to their family members. The goal is to invest in the growth of employees and retain talent. That's particularly important in health care. This will give working adults more opportunities to continue their education, empowering them and giving them chances to grow.

2. The City Of Grand Rapids is bringing its summer day camps back for another year and you can sign up to join or help out. This is the seventh year the camps will be offered for free to residents. About 200 campers will be able to attend the camps at Garfield Park, Martin Luther King Park, and Roosevelt Park. Each campsite will host students ages 5 to 14 and will be held Monday through Friday from June 10 to August 18. The city is also looking for camp counselors this summer. Volunteers will work 25 hours per week on the job and will be paid $16 an hour for their work. You must be 15 years or older to be considered for a position. To sign up or volunteer head to the city's website.

3. Here's a good excuse for an impromptu trip to Traverse City - to catch the amazing story of three guys who crossed Lake Ontario on paddleboards. Jeff Guy, Joe Lorenz, and Kwin Morris have successfully paddled Lake Michigan, Huron, Superior, and Erie before this latest adventure, to raise awareness and money for Great Lakes causes. Their non-profit, Stand Up For Great Lakes, pulled in more than $25,000 for the Center For Great Lakes Research on this latest trip - bringing the total to more than $105,000 going to various organizations. On Wednesday, May 22, there will be a free screening of the award-winning documentary, Crossing Lake Ontario at the State Theatre in Traverse City. Tickets are free, doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7.

4. Here's an opportunity to let your kids explore and learn more about trucks of all sizes. East Grand Rapids Public Works and Kent District Library is holding a "Touch-A-Truck" event on May 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Center. The event will begin with construction-themed story time inside the library on Lakeside Drive. After that, everyone will be able to head outside to get up close and sit in public works equipment, such as a bucket or lift truck, street sweeper, and sewer truck.