Morning Buzz: May 13

1. The Amway River Bank Run is on Saturday, and later today we'll learn about the elite athletes running in the race.

Race officials are hosting a press conference at 10 a.m.

15 athletes will participate in the conference, including an American record holder for a 25K and a two-time River Bank Run winner.

Race officials will be there as well to give more information about Saturday's race.

2. Meanwhile, wheelchair and handcycle athletes are geared up for the race this weekend. More than 30 athletes from around the world will be

racing.

The River Bank Run is the only race in the world to offer a 25K Wheelchair Racing Division.

The divisions, sponsored by Mary Free Bed, start at 8:15 on Saturday. Two cyclists will be returning to defend their titles from last year.

3. Some staff changes are coming at the Kent County Sheriff's office. On May 16, Arson K-9 Ritzey will officially retire from the department.

She has been serving with her handler since 2013, and has sniffed out more than 250 fire scenes.

The 10-year-old dog will now enjoy a quieter life back home with her handler.

Taking over for her will be Arson K-9 Cheffret, a 2-year-old Goldador, who will be assisting authorities with sniffing out trouble.

4. The Simpsons will mention Tulip Time in their latest episode!

This isn't the first time the show made a reference to Tulip Time, they also did it during a 2005 episode as well.

According to the Holland Sentinel, one of the show's writers, Michael Price, actually got married in Holland back in 1994.

The next episode will air on Sunday.

5. Ever wanted the feeling of a barbecue in your home? Fast food giant Shake Shack is releasing burger-scented candles.

The company unveiled a set featuring two five-ounce candles, dubbed "Burger in the Park" and "Shake and Fries."

The complete set will run customers for about $42.