Morning Buzz: May 12

1. Two non-profits that serve people with disabilities are moving into a new home. Disability Advocates of Kent County and Thresholds will open inside the Special Olympics of Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center off 68th in Cutlerville.

The organizations join six other groups in the center that focus on services for both children and adults with disabilities.

The grand opening celebration begins at 4 p.m.

2. Rosa Parks Circle is less than a month away from reopening after being closed for construction.

The plan now is to have the fence down by June 1.

The city hopes to have a big grand reopening. They say the re-dedication is going to be on June 17.

The project has hit a few snags along the way, like construction delays and extra costs due to the pandemic.

3. One of the stars of "In Living Color" is coming to Grand Rapids this October.

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Tommy Davidson is set to perform Friday, October 14 at Grand Rapids Comedy Club.

The club operates from the Golden Age at Creston Brewery, an event space above the brewpub.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $35. They can be purchased at fullhousecomedy.com.

4. Western Michigan University announced major upgrades are coming to its electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark the occasion.

A partnership with Consumers Energy allowed WMU to more than double its current charging capacity on campus.

10 new charge points were added to different points around campus, making it possible for 20 vehicles to power up at the same time.

Consumers Energy provided WMU with $50,000 worth of rebates to pay for the charging stations.

5. 7-Eleven is unveiling its custom Ford Mustang GT.

The car comes with a shifter shaped like a Slurpee. It also has a 7-Eleven coffee-scented air freshener, and get this, a pizza holder.

Fans can get a chance to win this ride by entering a contest, which ends on May 24.

Details are on 7-Eleven's Instagram account.