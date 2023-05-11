Morning Buzz: May 11

1. Celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week in South Haven.

Today the community is invited to enjoy a full day of activities at Huron Street Pavilion, including six local food trucks, live music, and a live recording and webcast of Under the Radar.

Admission is free. The festivities begin at noon with the opening of the food truck frenzy.

Details can be found on the South Haven-Van Buren County CVB website.



2. Bell's Oberon has been out for about a month and a half, and now the Michigan brewery is releasing different varieties of Oberon.

The Oberon variety pack is in the general store in Kalamazoo and will start shipping to outlets throughout Michigan later this month.

Inside the variety pack, you'll find three versions of Oberon to go with the original: cherry, citrus, and mango habanero.

According to Bell's, the variety packs will be shipping to the full distribution footprint, but supply will be limited. They are expected to be available through the end of July or early August.



3. The new artisan pizza and pasta restaurant opening in Ada is holding a job fair.

Myrth will employ around 40 people and they'll be hiring for all front and back-of-the-house hourly positions.

The job fair is this Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the restaurant on River Street.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume. Myrth plans to open to the public in mid-June.



4. If your kids are hockey players, here's a great summer experience.

The Grand Rapids Griffins will be hosting two weeks' worth of youth hockey camps.

One is July 17-21 at Griff’s Icehouse in Grand Rapids, followed by a second week from August 14-18 at Griff’s Icehouse West in Holland.

It's for ages 6 to 14. The camps will be instructed by Griffins players and coaches.

For more information about the camps or to register your child head to griffinshockey.com.

5. The World Literacy Foundation is looking for new candidates for its youth ambassador program.

Participants in the program receive training in advocacy, fundraising, and literacy skills over a period of three months. All the training is free and completed online.

Young people between the ages of 16 and 30 are eligible to apply for the program before May 26.

The summer youth ambassador program officially begins June 6.