Morning Buzz: May 11

1. The Grand Rapids Art Museum will unveil a new exhibit later this month.

"An Extraordinary Legacy: The Miner S. and Mary Ann Keeler Collection" opens on May 17.

The exhibit features 65 pieces of modern and contemporary art- from paintings and prints- to sculptures. The Keelers were central in bringing art to Grand Rapids. They helped bring the Alexander Calder Sculpture, "La Grande Vitesse" to the city in 1969, among other art installations in the city.

The exhibit will be on display through early October.

Visit the museum's website for hours and admission fees.

2. The Asian-Pacific Festival is returning to downtown Grand Rapids this summer.

The 6th annual cultural heritage event runs for two days, starting on June 11.

The festival features a number of musical acts and cultural performances, different types of beer and food to try out, along with plenty of activities the whole family can enjoy.

3. On Wednesday night, community partners will unveil designs for the new community hub coming to Boston Square in Grand Rapids.

The event is a chance for you to give your thoughts on the design.

There will be food and fun, with local food trucks, music, and more.

It starts at 5:30 at Old Revolution Church.

Construction on the community hub is set to begin this fall.

4. The device that helped Apple change the entire music industry will soon be a distant memory.

On Tuesday, the tech giant announced they are officially discontinuing the iPod.

The digital music player was first introduced back on October 23, 2001.

It started to lose popularity as smartphones took over as the main source for listening to music on the go.

Now Apple says its newest iPod touch will be the final iteration of the device.

5. Saying "no" to delicious but unhealthy foods can be a challenge, but not today! It's National Eat What You Want Day.

It's a day to indulge a little, without feeling guilt or regret.

To celebrate, go ahead and treat yourself to a dessert or snack.