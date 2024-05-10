Morning Buzz: May 10

1. Help support young people with the Great Futures Gala for the Boys and Girls Club Of The Muskegon Lakeshore. It will be at the newly renovated clubhouse on Muskegon Lake - so the community can see and celebrate the brand-new, beautiful space. This year's event will have heavy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, live music, a live and silent auction, late-night pizza, and fireworks. It will help fund the organization’s programs that promote academics, character-building, and leadership. Tickets are $150 per person and the event is happening on Saturday, May 18.

2. Just like humans, police K-9s put their lives on the line to protect the community. One four-legged officer at the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office will now be much safer on the job. K-9 Jett received a new ballistic vest. The safety gear was donated by "Brady's K9 Fund," an organization dedicated to providing essential equipment and resources to these brave dogs. Since 2018 the nonprofit has raised over $1.25 million and vested nearly 1000 K-9s across all 50 states. You can contribute to their cause at bradysk-9fund.com.

3. Grace's Table is inviting everyone to check out their new space at a ribbon cutting and open house. The facility will be a part of the organization in their mission to help teen moms with resources, health support, life skills, and more. This building will provide residential housing for the mamas who need it. The event is coming up on May 15 at 835 Richmond Street NW in Grand Rapids. You can learn more about the open house or get connected by going to gracestable.com.

4. A dog that spent more than 500 days at the Kent County Animal Shelter finally has a new home. The organization shared the heartwarming news on social media. Toffee moved in about a month ago and is adjusting very well! The family who adopted her shared a statement saying Toffee is flourishing in her new routine with a house full of humans, cats, dogs, time outside, food puzzles, and cuddle sessions. They added that they're also doing much better with Toffee around.

5. It was only a matter of time before Starbucks brought boba to its summer drink lineup.

The coffee chain released its summer menu which features three new fruity boba drinks.

They come in hues of bright blue, the new summerberry drinks have hints of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry boba pearls. The summer berry drink comes as a refresher mixed with either water, lemonade, or coconut milk. The new summer drinks will only be on the menu for a limited time.