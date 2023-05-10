Morning Buzz: May 10

1. The City Of Grand Rapids continues to make it easier to get around downtown. They've just expanded and made changes to their free downtown area shuttle bus service.

Starting today, the Dash West and Dash North routes will be combined into one route. The new route will include new stops, including a Bridge Street stop near the Bridge Street Market, a stop at the Grand Rapids Public Library's Main Library, and a stop on Leonard Street.

The new dash route will run in both directions from 7 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

2. Enjoy music today at 2 p.m. for free at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

The 2 p.m. show is being put on by the Grand Rapids Symphony. "Access To Music" is for local seniors and senior groups at the Kroc Center but is free and open to the public.

The concert is approximately 45 minutes and features favorites like In the Hall Of The Mountain King, Olympic Fanfare, Stars And Stripes, and a Sound Of Music sing-along.

3. The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its Youth Academy set for July 24 through 27.

The academy is open to all graduating seniors and students who will be a sophomore, juniors, or seniors in the 2023-24 school year.

The program is designed to show young people who are interested in a career in law enforcement what it's like to be a police officer. Participants do not need to live or attend school in Kentwood.

The Youth Academy application is available at kentwood.us/youthacademy.

4. A new wine option for the summer from St. Julian Winery and its low cal.

Introducing, Perennial, a dry sparkling rosé, at only 97 calories per serving.

Perennial, meaning everlasting and enduring, is perfect for those with wellness in mind. Dry and sweet drinkers alike will enjoy this light and bubbly wine made from Michigan grapes.

It's now available for purchase online and in tasting rooms.

5. If you plan on traveling this summer, you're not alone. According to AAA, 83 percent of Michiganders will be going someplace this year with 61 percent headed out during the summer.

Some of the most popular destinations include lake and beach destinations, national and state parks, and major city destinations. Also, international travel bookings are up more than 200 percent compared to 2022.

If you need a passport, be aware, wait times have increased to 10 to 13 weeks.