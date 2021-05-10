Morning Buzz: May 10

1. May is National Bike Month, and the Kalamazoo area is celebrating Bike Week.

Right now the Monday Morning Cruisers Ride just started, and on Tuesday at 3 p.m. help Discover Kalamazoo clean up a portion of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.

To check out all of the other featured events and activities this week, just head to kalamazoobikeweek.org.

2. Berlin Raceways needs your help. The track is one of six in the entire country advancing to NASCAR's Advance My Track Challenge.

The catch is that the winner of the $50,000 Grand Prize is determined by fan votes online. Winning it all would mean track upgrades and much more.

The competition runs through today. For more information on how to vote, go to berlinraceway.com.

3. Eastern Kille Distillery participated in the World's Largest Spirits Competition for the second year and earned their first double gold medal, the highest medal awarded.

The West Michigan-based spirits distiller earned a double gold medal for their Barrel Strength Michigan Straight Bourbon.

They also received a silver medal and a bronze medal for two of their other entries.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the world's largest, with entries and judges from all over the world.

Eastern Kille Distillery was the only Michigan distilled bourbon to be awarded a double gold medal.

4. If you're looking for a dream job, a company is hiring a team of five nap reviewers.

The company called EachNight.com offers tips about sleep health, as well as mattress reviews, and is testing out theories about the pros and cons of taking daily naps.

They're looking for candidates who can start right away, and are willing to take a nap every day for 30 straight days, and then write about the experience.

The job pays $50 per nap, so $1,500 for the month.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply online until May 31.