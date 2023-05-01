Morning Buzz: May 1

1. Get ready for the opening reception celebrating KCAD's 2023 Student Exhibition. Work from all majors will be shown throughout 4 floors of their main campus building on Fountain Street, in downtown Grand Rapids. It's May 2, from 4-7pm. Learn more on their website.

2. Former University of Michigan Quarterback and 7 time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady, is coming to West Michigan in June to speak at the Economic Club of Grand Rapids' 34th Annual Dinner. The is from 6pm-10pm on June 15 at DeVos Place. It's open to Economic Club of Grand Rapids members and their guests. Tickets are $350 per person.

3. The Holland Farmers Market announced that artist and graphic designer Taylor TeBos won the first Poster Design Contest at the Market, along with a $500 cash prize. Her colorful and whimsical design featuring elements of farm life will be featured on posters promoting the Holland Farmers Market throughout Downtown Holland, in addition to being featured on merchandise that will be available for sale at the Market later this season.

4. The 62nd Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil and Mineral Show will be at the Kalamazoo Expo Center May 5-7. It's one of the largest shows in Michigan. Details at kalamazoorockclub.org.

5. Chipotle is giving away 2,000 “Burrito Care Packages” featuring 50 entrée codes for healthcare workers in honor of National Nurses Week. The Mexican food chain plans to hand out $1 million in free Chipotle to healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and dentists. You can enter from now until May 12. There also is a limit of one entry per person.