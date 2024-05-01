Morning Buzz: May 1

1. It's like a job fair but for businesses! The Small Business Development Center is hosting the second annual Small Business Resource and Financing Fair at the Goei Center on Thursday, May 2 from noon to 4 p.m.

Over 60 different organizations will be on hand with funding options, research, business planning, and much more to help those who are looking to start or scale their business. Three mini workshops will also be held discussing certification, business loans, and artificial intelligence.

The event is free, but registration is requested at michigansbdc.org.

2. Get ready to get your shop on at the Farmgirl Flea Market - Pickers and Makers.

This is the 9th annual spring event, and it will bring together more than 150 curated vendors both inside and out.

You can find decor from antiques to farmhouses, boutique clothing, repurposed furniture, unique gifts, and more. Plus, there will be more than 10 food options, a beer and wine tent, and live music.

This is happening Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18 at the Hudsonville Fairground. Tickets are $15 for both days and $5 for just Saturday.

Head to farmgirlflea.com to get yours.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Library has exciting news for its cardholders as they now have access to issues of the Grand Rapids Press from 1893 to today. This happens through an app called NewsBank and it does not require a paid subscription.

Check out local news, historical events, and family history, with features like same-day access to the current issue, full-text articles, and searchability across text, image, and web editions.

For more details, visit grpl.org or call 616.988.5400.

4. Celebration Cinema South is back open after four months of renovations.

The $4 million update includes luxury recliners, a full kitchen and bar, new flooring and paint, and a "C Premium" auditorium with Dolby Atmos Sound and 4k laser projectors.

In honor of the grand reopening, Celebration Cinema South will bring back the biggest movie of its 2005 opening season for just $5. “Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire” will open on Friday, May 3, and play for a full week.

5. The Junior League of Kalamazoo holding its 13th and final Touch-A-Truck Community Fundraiser on May 11 at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds.

Children will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of vehicles, including police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment, and service vehicles.

The event will also feature face painting, balloons, and food trucks.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the event is siren-free from 10 a.m. to noon for guests who love trucks but not loud sounds.

The entrance fee is $15 per family, $6 for adults, and $4 for children, with those aged 2 and under admitted free.

For more information, visit the junior league website, or the Touch-a-Truck Facebook page.