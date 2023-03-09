Morning Buzz: March 9

1. St. Patrick’s Day will be a week-long celebration in Grand Rapids, starting with the St. Patrick's Day Parade this Saturday.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and will feature groups like high school bands, Grand Rapids City Departments, Irish dancers, and Aquinas College Study Abroad students who have traveled to Tullycross, Ireland.

The kickoff point will be in front of the downtown Grand Rapids Public Library. The group will then make a right on Fulton and a right on Ottawa. Eventually, the parade will end up at Calder Plaza.

2. If you're looking for another fun way to help support Special Olympics Michigan athletes now that Plunge season is over check out the month of giving promotions at Jersey Mike's Subs.

Stop by any of the Jersey Mike's Sub locations in West Michigan during the month of March and for each purchase you make you have an opportunity to round up or donate an extra $1, $3, or $5 to Special Olympics Michigan.

Also, Wednesday, March 29 is their Day of Giving and all proceeds will go toward Special Olympics Michigan. So, for your next meal with your friends or family, consider stopping by Jersey Mike's Subs and giving back.

3. Stomp, the international percussion sensation, is making its Grand Rapids return at DeVos Performance Hall from March 17 through 19.

Stomp has made it its mission to partner with food banks across the country to stomp out hunger.

Broadway Grand Rapids is encouraging West Michigan to fill the shelves at Feeding America West Michigan.

The most requested item is peanut butter. You can drop off jars of it at Broadway Grand Rapids offices or make a financial donation online.

4. What do the Goonies and Rick Steves have in common? Both are part of a sizzling summer of music with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

The Goonies In Concert will be on July 26 and Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey will be on July 27 and 28.

Free neighborhood concerts are also back along with the Grand Rapids Symphony performing at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

All the details can be found at grsymphony.org/summer.

5. Southwest Michigan is no stranger to the Mac and Cheese Festival as this has become popular in recent years.

Now Battle Creek will host its first Mac and Cheese Festival on April 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena. There is a $5 admission fee for each attendee and each sample will be available between $3 to $7.

There will also be beverages available for purchase throughout the arena.

Over the course of the next few weeks, you'll be finding out what restaurants and food trucks will be presenting their mac and cheese samples and creations for review. All the details are on Kellogg Arena's Facebook page.