Morning Buzz: March 9

1. As more Americans become fully vaccinated, the CDD is providing new information about how they can keep others safe.

According to the new guidance, two weeks after your second vaccine shot, you can visit people at low risk for severe disease without wearing masks, and you don't have to quarantine after exposure.

But the CDC is still recommending mask-wearing in public, avoiding crowds, and maintaining social distancing in homes with unvaccinated people.

More than 59 million Americans shave gotten at least one vaccine dose so far with more than 2.6 million of those being administered in Michigan.

2. Michigan ranks among the worst recycling states in the nation.

EGLE is working to change that, now distributing more than $1 million in grants to promote recycling activities in the area. They're also highlighting Grand Rapids' efforts to reduce recycling contamination.

Recipients of this year's Renew Michigan Grants were announced via Zoom.

It includes funding for the City of Holland to transition to their new recycling program, nearly $200,000 for the Kent County Department of Public Works about $38,000 for Calhoun County, and additional funding for other businesses and nonprofits in West Michigan to support recycling initiatives.

3. March is Red Cross Month, and the organization is encouraging eligible donors to give.

The Red Cross says their blood supply continues to face challenges from the pandemic and the extreme winter weather that impacted most of the U.S. last month.

They're specifically looking for donors with Type-O Blood, and anyone who gives between March 15-26 will receive an exclusive t-shirt while supplies last.

To find a donor center near you, visit redcrossblood.org.

4. Happy Birthday, Barbie! The iconic doll turns 62 today!

Not coincidentally, it's National Barbie Day. The Barbie doll debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.

She got a boyfriend, Ken, two years later.

Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime, everything from an astronaut to presidential candidate.

The beloved doll was inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 1998.